Union minister self-isolated after meeting COVID infected UP minister

Sixty-three-year-old Garg, an MLA from Ghaziabad, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday

By Mansoor Updated: 19th August 2020 12:12 pm IST
Coronavirus Covid-19 Epidemic Viral

Muzaffarnagar: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan has gone into self-quarantine after he came in contact with Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg who tested positive for COVID-19, his aide said on Wednesday.

According to the aide of Balyan, the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries went into self-quarantine in Delhi after he came to know about Garg’s infection on Tuesday.

Sixty-three-year-old Garg, an MLA from Ghaziabad, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

READ:  Tigress found dead in UP's Dudhwa buffer zone

On his way to Delhi, Balyan had lunch with Garg at the latter’s Ghaziabad residence. Balyan represents Muzaffarnagar in Lok Sabha.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close