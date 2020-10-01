Union ministers, AP CM launch doorstep fertilizer delivery service

Amaravati, Oct 1 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Chemical and Fertilizers Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya launched the facility of fertilizers doorstep delivery to farmers on Thursday

“The State government introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to assist farmers in every step from the purchase of seed to sale of their produce, which acts as a one-stop destination to address all the needs of farmers across the state,” said Reddy.

He said AP set up 10,641 RBKs near the village and ward secretariats, appointing B Sc Agriculture degrees graduates as agriculture and horticulture assistants to address farmers’ issues.

The RBKs have been equipped with the required infrastructure such as digital kiosks where farmers can book seeds and meet their farm needs, which will be delivered in 48 hours.

Farmers can order fertilizers for home delivery in their villages.

According to Reddy, the state government has already distributed 6.9 lakh tonne of seeds to 14 lakh farmers despite the Covid pandemic.

Likewise, the e-crop booking app has registered the details of 49 lakh farmers and harvesting details of 1.12 crore acres.

Elaborating on input subsidy, Reddy said the state government has initiated Rythu Bharosa scheme through which a subsidy of Rs 13,500 has been provided to farmers in three spells, Rs 7,500 during kharif, Rs 4,000 in rabi and Rs 2,000 during the harvest time in January.

Besides cash transfers, he said farmers in AP are also assured of services such as 9 hours free electricity, crop insurance, drilling of borewells, interest-free loans, help in purchasing farm inputs, training and capacity building through RBKs.

Gowda said AP government has been effectively utilizing direct benefit transfer (DBT) system from the beginning.

According to Gowda, the department of fertilizers stood second among 65 departments when it comes to using DBT system for end to end computerization for the movement of fertilizers across the country with utmost transparency.

