United in crisis: Pakistani netizens extend solidarity with India amid Covid surge

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan have always been at the loggerheads with each other but in the toughest time for India, the neighboring country gives out a helping hand and a glimmer of hope.
As the second wave of COVID-19 has hit India pretty hard, the country has been going through a lot of problems and one of them is shortage of necessities like oxygen, ventilators, beds in hospitals and many more.
Now in this time of crisis, Pakistani’s Edhi foundation has ffered a helping hand is. Founded by the magnanimous humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi, the foundation wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, stating that they would like to help India by sending the necessities required for fighting against COVID-19.
Also, the Pakistan netizens have urged their PM, Imran Khan to support India by providing the supplies required to fight against the pandemic. #PakistanstandswithIndia and #IndiaNeedsOxygen have been trending on Pakistan Twitter feed since Friday.
On Saturday, Imran Khan extended solidarity with the people of India. “I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of #COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood and world,” Khan tweeted.
Not just Imran Khan, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended his support. “We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India,” Qureshi tweeted.
Indians’ humble reactions to this sweet moment:
India has recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The rise of numbers is taking a toll on the country’s healthcare system.
Meanwhile, social media is filled with cries for help with ambulances, medicines and sadly even for cremation spaces.