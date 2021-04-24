United in crisis: Pakistani netizens extend solidarity with India amid Covid surge

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan have always been at the loggerheads with each other but in the toughest time for India, the neighboring country gives out a helping hand and a glimmer of hope.

As the second wave of COVID-19 has hit India pretty hard, the country has been going through a lot of problems and one of them is shortage of necessities like oxygen, ventilators, beds in hospitals and many more.

Now in this time of crisis, Pakistani’s Edhi foundation has ffered a helping hand is. Founded by the magnanimous humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi, the foundation wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, stating that they would like to help India by sending the necessities required for fighting against COVID-19.

Edhi Foundation Pakistan writes to Indian PM @narendramodi offering humanitarian assistance of 50 fully equipped ambulances along with staff as India’s health services capacity chokes due to rising COVID-19 cases.#IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cdztmNODmd — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) April 23, 2021

Also, the Pakistan netizens have urged their PM, Imran Khan to support India by providing the supplies required to fight against the pandemic. #PakistanstandswithIndia and #IndiaNeedsOxygen have been trending on Pakistan Twitter feed since Friday.

On Saturday, Imran Khan extended solidarity with the people of India. “I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of #COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood and world,” Khan tweeted.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Not just Imran Khan, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also extended his support. “We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India,” Qureshi tweeted.

We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

Indians’ humble reactions to this sweet moment:

This is one of the best trend, I have seen on twitter. We are neighbours first and praying and standing with India in this crucial situation. I hope this bad time will end soon.

In Sha Allah

Good Morning#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/5HFjhcDJin — Hasan Khan👑 (@IamRealHasan) April 24, 2021

Have a look on Top Trending in India and Pakistan.



"United in Pain."



🙏#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/P7arnkXCG4 — Yuva Halla Bol | युवा हल्ला बोल (@yuvahallabol) April 24, 2021

Thank u #Pakistan for this Selfless Love..



Humanity is above Everything..#PakistanstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/6sNv32onmb — The Devil Sanjay (@Its_me_Sanjaya) April 24, 2021

#PakistanstandswithIndia Thanks . Humanity is our Religion . Respect all . Save Indians pic.twitter.com/HOVxTLRTQj — Dr khinda ( back up a/c) (@Drkhinda2) April 24, 2021

India has recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The rise of numbers is taking a toll on the country’s healthcare system.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with cries for help with ambulances, medicines and sadly even for cremation spaces.