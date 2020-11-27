United Muslim Forum backs MIM, TRS in GHMC polls

Hyderabad, Nov 27 : The United Muslim Forum, an apex body of eminent Muslim religious scholars and groups, has declared its support to the MIM and the TRS in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The Forum on Friday announced support to Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) candidates contesting from 51 divisions while in the remaining 99 divisions, it called on people to back ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Though the TRS and the MIM are friendly parties, they have no alliance in GHMC polls scheduled on December 1.

The Forum in a statement said that some communal forces are trying to target the iconic city of Hyderabad. At a time when the communal forces are out to disturb the peace in the city, the citizens have responsibility to cast their votes for peaceful Hyderabad to defeat fascist forces, it said.

The Forum led by Moulana Mohammed Raheemuddin Ansari voiced its concern over the drop in poll percentage in GHMC elections and appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise. On its suggestion, imams of various mosques during Friday prayers called upon people to exercise their democratic right.

The Forum in its statement also referred to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s assurance to rebuild the two mosques demolished for construction of new state secretariat. It said the reconstruction was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and recent heavy rains and exuded confidence that the mosques will be rebuilt as promised by the Chief Minister.

