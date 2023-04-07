United Muslim Forum raises concern over violence against Muslim

Hyderabad: United Muslim Forum has expressed concern over the increasing incidents of communal incidents and mob violence in the country and appealed to all the citizens to play their role in ensuring the unity and national integrity of the country.

United Muslim Forum releases a joint statement consisting the scholars Maulana Mufti Syed Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem Sahab (President), Maulana Syed Shah Ali Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini Sabri, Maulana Syed Muhammad Qabool Pasha Shutari, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Maulana Shah Mohammad Jamal-ur-Rehman Miftahi, Maulana Mir Qutbuddin Ali Chishti, Ziauddin Nayyar, Hamid Muhammad Khan, Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha. Maulana Syed Shah Zaheeruddin Ali Sufi Qadri, Maulana Muhammad Shafiq Alam Khan Jami, Maulana Syed Masood Hussain Mujtabadi, Maulana Syed Ahmad-ul-Hussaini Saeed Qadri, Maulana Syed Taqi Raza Abidi, Maulana Abu Talib Akhbari, Maulana Syed Shah Fazlullah Qadri Al Moosavi, Mufti Azimuddin Junaid Ansari, Maulana Firasat Ali Shutari, M.A. Majid, Syed Muniruddin Ahmed Mukhtar, Maulana Zafar Ahmed Jameel Husami, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Khan Salami, Badshah Mohiuddin, Dr Mushtaq Ali Mohammad Shafiuddin Advocate, Dr Nizamuddin, Syed Qutbuddin Hussaini, Syed Wasiullah Qadri, Ziauddin Engineer, Mukarram Pasha Qadri and others.

The joint statement condemns the way Muslims were targeted during the religious procession of Ram Navami in West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand and raises concern over the local administration which was unable to take concrete action on it.

In these circumstances, the United Muslim Forum has appealed to the Muslim Ummah to pray for forgiveness and improvement of the situation on the occasion of Ramzan and request all compassionate citizens to come forward to save the unity of the country.

Apart from attacks on various places, an armed mob of around 1,000 people vandalized a madrasa in Bihar Sharif’s Murarpur locality and set fire to its library, the imam of the mosque and caretaker of the madrasa said that the 110-year-old library with a collection of over 4,500 books was reduced to ashes in the attack.