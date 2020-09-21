United States: 177 infected, 7 die of COVID-19 in a wedding

By Nihad Amani Published: 21st September 2020 2:35 pm IST
wedding

United States: A wedding in rural Maine, the United States, proved to a COVID-19 “superspreader”. The wedding left seven people dead and 177 infected.

The wedding which was in early August was attended by 65 people, despite permission for 50 only.

The wedding ceremony was at a church, which was further followed by a reception at the Big Moose Inn – both venues near the picturesque town of Millinocket, whose population numbers just 4,000.

Ten days later, two dozen people associated with the wedding had tested positive for COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Maine opened an investigation.

The center’s local director Nirav Shah on Thursday gave the latest toll for the event, adding that none of the seven people who died had actually attended the wedding.

READ:  Israel reports 3,027 new Covid-19 cases, 190,929 in total

Contact-tracers linked the wedding to several virus hotspots across the state – including more than 80 cases in a prison 230 miles (370 kilometres) away, where one of the guards had attended the ceremony.

Another 10 probable cases were found in a Baptist church in the same area, while 39 infections – and six of the deaths – were at a nursing home 100 miles from Millinocket.

For the community and wider region, which had relaxed physical distancing rules introduced earlier in the crisis, the news was a brutal wake-up call.

Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close