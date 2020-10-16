United States COVID caseload breaches 8 million mark

Washington: COVID-19 cases in the United States have breached the eight million cases mark, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University on Friday.

Sputnik reported that the cases rose from 7 million cases to 8 million cases in less than a month according to the University.

As per the latest update, the total cases in the country now stand at 8,008,402 with 218,097 — which is also the highest number of deaths in the world.

The number of patients recovered from the disease stand at 3,177,397, reported Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-affected country in the world from the pathogen.

The United States has begun to experience another surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, the data showed, reported Sputnik.

Globally, the COVID-19 caseload stands at 39,081,143 while the fatalities stand at 1,100,635. As many as 26,950,857 patients worldwide have recovered from the disease with India reporting the highest recoveries with 6,453,779, according to the tracker by the university.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

