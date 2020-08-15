Unity is prerequisite for development: Prof. Rahmatullah

MANUU celebrates Independence Day

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 15th August 2020 4:00 pm IST

Hyderabad: Unity of the Nation is a prerequisite in development of our country. The leading freedom fighter, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, once said that if an angel from heaven offers freedom in 24 hours at the cost of Hindu-Muslim unity, I will not accept freedom.  For the last 70 years this unity has kept India on the path of continuous development.

These views were expressed by Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, while addressing the gathering after unfurling the tricolour today at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. MANUU has celebrated the Independence day with all the precautions and preventive measures as issued by the Ministries of Home Affairs and Family Welfare in the wake of Covid 19.

While welcoming the National Education Policy 2020, Prof. Rahmatullah said that important factors such as emphasis on education, provision of funds and Accreditation & Evaluation of educational institutions have been covered under this policy. The policy lays special focus on research, which is essential for the development of any country. Paying homage to the services of Maulana Abul Kalam, after whom MANUU is named, he said that while Maulana encouraged Muslims to take part in Independence Movement, he also persuaded other great leaders of the country to support the Khilafath Movement and brought these two movements on the same platform.

Dr. Karan Singh Utwal, Head, Dept. of Hindi and Dr. Mohd. Muzaffar Hussain, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Education & Training presented the National Anthem.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c, Prof. Abul Kalam, Proctor, Mr. M G Gunasekaran, Finance Officer, Mr. Mirza Farhath Ullah Baig, Controller of Examinations attended the function. Good number of faculty members, officers and other staff were also present inspite of continuous drizzle.

