University of Hyderabad design ‘Cofi no-touch door opener’

Hyderabad: Seriptorium Printing Solutions, a start-up business incubator at ASPIRE-TIDE in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) are working on creating an e-commerce market place with “cofi no-touch door opener”. This product helps prevent direct contact in public places.

Seriptorium Printing Solutions are working on devices that will help people during this COVID-19 Pandemic. From market research, it is found that people are not confident enough to touch doors, use ATMs or touch switches in public places.

A device that will help people to do these operations without direct contact will give them more confidence.

Towards this, Seriptorium Printing Solutions went through some of the designs available in the international market and made changes to suit the Indian requirements. The company has 3D printed some pieces and put them up on Amazon calling it as “cofi no-touch door opener”. These are now available for bulk orders.

Features of the product:

The product is 3D printed using biodegradable PLA material which is skin-friendly.

Can be used in public places to open/close a door, push lift button, on/off switches and hang carry bags to avoid contamination

Handy design with two central holes will allow you to handle the device with ease and do all operations without exerting much force.

As it is 3D printed, it is lightweight (20 grams) but sturdy due to the interlocking structure created during the printing.

The dimensions of the product are 14.5 x 6.5 x 1 cm and can take a weight up to 25 kgs.

Usage:People who go out in public places after easing restrictions can use this product in public transport, lifts, ATMs, office spaces, public toilets and much more.

