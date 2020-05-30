University of Hyderabad donate to PM CARES Fund

Hyderabad: During the lockdown period, the School of Management Studies (SMS) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been actively involved in organising online workshops. The revenue generated from the registration fees for these workshops totalling to Rs. 2,10,500/- has been donated to the PM CARES Fund.

Dr. P. Murugan, Assistant Professor at SMS had conducted an Online Workshop on “Understanding the Theoretical Contribution in Management Research”. About 101 persons were enrolled and the total fee generated was to the tune of Rs. 50,500/-.

Dr. Pramod K Mishra, Assistant Professor at SMS had conducted an Online Workshop on “Statistical Applications in Data Science”. About 64 persons were enrolled and the total fee generated was to the tune of Rs. 1,60,000/-.

