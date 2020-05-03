University of Hyderabad extends entrance examination date

Hyderabad: The last date to apply for the entrance examination has been extended by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) up to May 22.

According to a report of Telangana Today, the university has introduced seven new programmes this year including MEd Education (Intake 50), MA Gender Studies (20), MA Communication (Media Studies) (25), MA Communication (Media Practice) (25), MTech Microelectronics & VLSI Design (Slow Pace) (6), M.Tech Manufacturing Science and Engineering (18) and PhD in Microbiology (4).

The university in a release said that the dates for the entrance examinations will be informed in due course.

This year, the university is offering 2,451 seats for admissions into 132 courses including 16 integrated courses, 41 Post Graduate courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D programmes. Last year, the varsity had offered 119 courses with an intake of 2,170.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.