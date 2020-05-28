University of Hyderabad gets PMRF Granting institute status

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH), India’s Institute of Eminence is now a PMRF Granting Institute. UoH has secured this status owing to its excellent performance over many years and its NIRF 2019 overall ranking of 11. It may be noted that the University of Hyderabad has been selected as one of the few institutions in India that can offer fellowships under the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme to meritorious Ph.D. candidates at the time of admission into the Ph.D. program.

PMRF gets a monthly stipend of Rs 70000 along with an annual contingency grant of Rs 2 Lakhs. To apply for PMRF under direct entry channel (against PMRF May 2020 call), the candidate needs to get selected and admitted in the University’s regular Ph.D. program (in science/engineering/technology), and then the Institute will recommend candidates (with high academic credentials and demonstrated potential for research) as per the guidelines for PMRF scheme issued by MHRD, Government of India.

The final award of the fellowship is subject to approval by the discipline-specific Selection Committee. Recipients of the fellowship will be subject to the rules and obligations of the PMRF scheme, and the continuation of the Fellowship will depend on demonstrated research excellence that will be reviewed annually.

University of Hyderabad can also offer fellowships under PMRF scheme through the lateral entry channel in the current cycle i.e., PMRF May 2020. All the eligible students on rolls of University of Hyderabad are encouraged to apply.

Reacting to this Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said, “We are thankful to MHRD for including UoH as granting Institute for the highly prestigious PMRF for our research students. This is another important milestone for the University and is recognized for the outstanding research contributions made by our students over the years. I am sure that this development will give a boost to our students.”

