University of Hyderabad to lockdown hostels till April 6

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration had decided to lock down all hostels and canteens by Monday, March 23. This decision was taken on Friday at a meeting by the Vice-Chancellor with the deans and heads of departments as a preventative measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Eaters, shops and establishments on campus will also be closed from March 21 to April 6. This happened after a ‘strong advisory’ issued to the university’s students last Sunday to return to their homes due to classes being suspended.

All students have been instructed to vacate the hostels by March 23 at the latest by 10 am. However, in order to facilitate the students’ departures for their respective hometowns, the messes will run-up to Monday, March 23 a media release said.

Only breakfast will be provided in the hostels on Monday. All hostels will be totally locked down from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 1.00 PM onwards and there will be no supply of water and electricity to any of these buildings.

All ongoing academic activities — including examinations, evaluations and presentations — will be reviewed and rescheduled after April 6, 2020.No students or outsiders will be allowed into the University campus until then.

These instructions do not apply to officers and employees engaged in essential and emergency services such as sanitation, security, health and those directly helping with measures to control the COVID-19 spread.

All the Deans, Heads and Directors of the concerned schools, departments, centers, and administrative heads have been given the flexibility to take appropriate measures. This includes staggered attendance, work from home for faculty members and administrative staff while ensuring the functioning of all academic and administrative units as per the instructions.

