University of Hyderabad releases admission notification

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad, a premier Central University, established by an Act of Parliament, an Institution of eminence, ranked 4th among Universities and overall 11th in NIRF Rankings 2019, listed in Category-I of UGC (Categorization of the Universities (only) for grant of graded Autonomy) Regulations 2018, with NAAC rating of 3.72 out of 4.00 and placed in top 100 in the world, with its achievements, in the first 50 years by QS world rankings, invites online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the Academic year 2020-21 from 1st April, 2020 to 30th April, 2020.

The entrance exams will be held at 38 centres across the country during June 2-6th, 2020. However, university will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 200. There are 2400 (approx.) seats being offered for admissions to 128 courses.

This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D. programmes. Last Year University had offered 119 courses with intake of 2170.

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test. The admission to 8 M.Tech courses will be through Centralized Counseling of M.Tech (CCMT) of GATE. The admission to 5 year Integrated M.Tech (Computer Science) will be through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA is through CAT, M.Sc. Biotechnology is through CEEB, conducted by JNU, New Delhi.

For further details, please visit http://acad.uohyd.ac.in closing date of online application forms: 3rd May, 2020Participate in our journey from Excellence to Eminence.

SIASAT NEWS

