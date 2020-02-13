University of Hyderabad student bags Rs 43 lakh job offer

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), V Nandini Soni bagged a job with Rs. 43 lakh annual pay package. She got the offer from Adobe Systems during the on-campus placement drive.

The drive was conducted under the company’s initiative, ‘Empowering women @SheCodes’.

As per the details furnished by Chairman of Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau at UoH, over 200 students received placement offers in the academic year, 2019-20.

University of Hyderabad

The university is located at Gachibowli. It has over 5000 students and 400 faculties.

National Institutional Ranking Framework placed the university on 11th position in the list of top universities of the country.