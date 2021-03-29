University of Hyderabad and ESI Hospital ink MoU, to collaborate

Hyderabad: In what may turn out to be an important development for Telangana’s health sector, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the state-run ESI Medical College & Hospital (ESI-MCH) announced a partnership of academic collaboration on Monday.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by UoH Registrar P Sardar Singh and ESI-MCH Dean & Director Prof. M Srinivas in the presence of UoH vice-chancellor (VC) Prof. Appa Rao, outlining mutual collaborations in academic programs and research collaboration between both institutions.

The MoU also included teaching and faculty exchange opportunities, apart from the ESI-MCH also assisting in the development of a hospital on the UoH premises under the Institution of Eminence mandate.

UoH VC Prof. Appa Rao, speaking on the occasion, commended the partnership and said that it is a “win-win” situation for both institutions. He also encouraged the delivery of the initiatives proposed in the MoU for the larger benefit of the people of Telangana and beyond, as well as harnessing the capabilities of both the institutions mutually and reciprocally.

Pramod Nayar, director of Institutes of Eminence (IoE), said that this partnership is a boost for IoE programs in the UoH and welcomed this partnership. He said this MoU provides an opportunity to start a one-of-a-kind program in the medical humanities, where expertise from the ESI-MCH and the multidisciplinary schools and centres of UoH can come together to offer this innovative program.

Prof P Prakash Babu, Sean of the School of Medical Sciences, UoH, stated that this partnership was long overdue, and said that the MoU would help in promoting initiatives between institutions at multiple levels. He said that it would also open up more research areas for both schools.