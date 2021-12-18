University of Hyderabad denies permission for Jai Bhim screening

Hyderabad: The administration of the University of Hyderabad (UOH) rejected permission for the screening of the film Jai Bhim and the post-screening dialogue with Justice Chandru on December 18th.

As a result, the screening location was changed to the university’s main entrance. According to reports, the institution denied permission due to COVID-19 norms.

The student’s union president Abhishek Nandan speaking to NewsMeter commented on the matter, saying, “The university has refused space citing the COVID-19 policy, yet has granted permission for private-run marathons.

However, we were able to organise the film showing and conversation with Retd. Justice Chandru.”

The student union of the University of Hyderabad, in a statement on Facebook, condemned the move of the university administration and stated “The HCU administration has time and again tried to stop progressive programmes from happening on campus. The same admin who is now denying permission for the screening of such a socially relevant movie by Students Union and are preventing interaction with an iconic figure like Retd. Justice Chandru, citing Covid protocols.”