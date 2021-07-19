University of Hyderabad entrance examination from September 3

Three new courses being offered this year.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 19th July 2021 8:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday has extended the last date for receiving applications online for admission into various courses for the session 2021-22, till August 3.  The entrance examination will be held from September 3-5.

“There are 2,328 seats being offered for admissions to 116 courses. This includes 17 integrated courses, 46 post-graduate courses, 10 master of technology (MTech) and 43 Ph.D. programmes,” said a press release issued by UoH.

Three new courses being offered this year are:

  • M.Tech (modeling and simulation)
  • M.P.A. (music) 
  • Certificate course in publishing

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test.

The admission to nine M.Tech courses will be through centralized counseling of M.Tech (CCMT) of GATE. The admission to five-year integrated M.Tech (computer science) will be through central seat allocation board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA is through CAT, M.Sc. Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by RCB Faridabad and M.Tech (modeling and simulation) through GATE scores.

