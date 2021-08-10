University of Hyderabad gets record number of admission applications

Hyderabad: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Hyderabad has received a record number of 62,458 applications online for the academic year 2021-22 which includes 129 selected foreign nationals.

Out of the unreserved category in India, 37.28 students applied while Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes account for 32.71%, 16.01%, and 8.75% respectively. The students from economically weaker sections constitute 5.23% of the populace applying across various disciplines.

Telangana saw the highest number of applications followed by Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Orissa respectively. A total of 2272 seats are offered across 114 courses which include 17 integrated, 45 PG, 45 Ph.D., and 9 M.Tech courses.

This academic year, UoH has received a total of 1512 applications from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) which is a significant increase in the last few years. As things stand, 31 students (9 for Ph.D. and 22 for Master’s programs) have already been accepted. Students were accepted from Syria, Yemen, Uganda, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Sudan, Jordan, South Africa, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Nepal, Tanzania, Srilanka, Malawi, Indonesia, Swaziland, Iraq, Botswana, and Eritrea.

The university also received a European Commission grant entitled HARMONY for three years on the topic “Strategies for internationalization of Higher Education in Asian countries. A new hostel for the foreign nationals with 50 single occupancy rooms has been designated with two new international hostel buildings under construction.

The University of Hyderabad has retained its position in the latest Nature Index 2021 ranking. The university ranked first among Indian Universities and 17th among all institutions in the Academic sector. The entrance exams for all the admissions will be notified once the nationwide situation on the COVID-19 pandemic improves.