University of Hyderabad opens application to MBA programme

The School of Management Studies at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has released an application call for admission to the MBA cohort 2023–25.

Both a graduate degree with at least 60 percent of the requisite grades and a score on the Common Admission Test (CAT)-2022 are requirements for candidates.

Applicants who are in their last year of undergraduate courses are also invited to apply. To access the online application link, the prospectus, and the admissions announcement one can visit their official website.

The application deadline is December 15. Any inquiries can be directed to deanms@uohyd.ac.in or 040-23135000.