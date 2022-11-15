University of Hyderabad opens application to MBA programme

Applicants who are in their last year of undergraduate courses are also invited to apply.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th November 2022 9:49 pm IST
Around 400 students receive campus placements at UoH
(File Photo)

The School of Management Studies at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has released an application call for admission to the MBA cohort 2023–25.

Both a graduate degree with at least 60 percent of the requisite grades and a score on the Common Admission Test (CAT)-2022 are requirements for candidates.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Thousands of people cheated in huge investment scam

Applicants who are in their last year of undergraduate courses are also invited to apply. To access the online application link, the prospectus, and the admissions announcement one can visit their official website.

The application deadline is December 15. Any inquiries can be directed to deanms@uohyd.ac.in or 040-23135000.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button