University of Hyderabad placements: 348 students bag job offers

By Sameer|   Published: 6th February 2021 11:44 am IST
Hyderabad: In the academic year 2019-20, 348 students of University of Hyderabad got job offers through campus placements.

They got placed in 131 companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, General Electric, HSBC, Synchrony Financial, and Dr.Reddy’s. Their pay packages range from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 43 lakh per annum, Times of India reported.

No impact of Covid on placements in University of Hyderabad

Despite Covid-19 pandemic that has impacted economies of many countries across the world, University of Hyderabad managed to maintain its placement record.

Earlier, in the academic year of 2018-19, 347 students got placed through the campus placement.

Prof Salman Abdul Moiz, chairman, placement guidance and advisory bureau said that number of humanities and social science students who are getting placements is increasing continuously.

