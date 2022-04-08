University of Hyderabad scores high in QS World Subject Rankings 2022

The University of Hyderabad has yet again occupied the top slots in the QS World University Subject Rankings 2022. The rankings are for 51 subjects from 1,543 universities across 161 locations around the world.

Every university included in this year’s rankings is assessed based on five indicators: Reputation among academics, Reputation among global employers, the number of Research Citations the university achieves per paper in that subject, the ‘H-index’, which measures the productivity and impact of each published scholar of the University and the International Research Network (IRN) which is a measure of the efficiency of establishing stable research collaborations in every of our 5 broad subject areas. It is introduced in the rankings by broad subject area only.

The Department of English is in the 301-320 ranks and remains the top-ranked subject in UoH for the second consecutive year.

Chemistry is within the 401-450 ranks, closely followed by the Life Sciences at 551-600 and physics at 601-610.

All of these academic units in UoH have produced highly-cited work, with faculty publishing in top-ranked journals.

UoH also featured in 36 subjects out of 51 narrow subjects under 5 broad subject areas viz. Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management in the ranking.

“I am delighted to see that two of our disciplines, English and Chemistry, have already met the IoE mandate of entering the top 500 ranks. The Life Sciences and Physics are not far behind. Yes, we have slid down in these disciplines from 2021, and that is a matter of some concern,” said Vice-Chancellor BJ Rao.

“We need to ensure better publications from faculty/researchers to ensure an upward movement in the rankings, and we will take some tough measures to meet this requirement. As I see it, it is not the number of publications, but the place of publication that matters, so any and every publication cannot be counted. UoH has also instituted a “zero tolerance to plagiarism” policy which I see as a step in the right direction for quality control,” added Rao.

Congratulating all four disciplines, English and Chemistry, in particular, Prof Rao said that these rankings enable students too in multiple ways, as beneficiaries of education at the hands of the best researchers will strengthen their foundations.