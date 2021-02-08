University of Hyderabad students sit on hunger strike in support of protesting farmers

Hyderabad: Coming out in support of the ongoing farmer agitation, students of the University of Hyderabad on Monday (UoH) sat on a one-day hunger strike in front of the varsity’s main gate.

The students, led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), said that the move was to show solidarity with the protesting farmers across the country.

“We are sitting here for a day long hunger strike to show our support to the farmers’ protest,” said Abhiskek Nandan, student leader and president of the UoH Students’ Union.

The students also raised slogans against the three controversial farm laws and demanded the release of all the arrested farmers and protestors.

Speaking at the protest gathering, SFI HCU secretary Ayushya, said that around 150 protesters have died at the protest sites till now, but the government is using “lumpen elements” with the help of police and media to create anti-farmer sentiments across the country.

“We are standing here today in support of the farmers who are endlessly, tirelessly continuing this struggle. This historic struggle will mark another nail in the coffin of this ruling party and its lumpen elements and the government,” said Ayushya.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the BJP led Central government. They have been camping outside Delhi since November 27, 2020.

Under these laws, the farmers are allowed to sell produce anywhere in the country and deal directly with big corporations. However, the farmers have found the new laws alarming as they feel they would be left at the mercy of corporators.