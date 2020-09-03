University of Hyderabad to conduct final semester exams online

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to conduct final year and final semester examinations online from 16th September.

This decision was made public after a meeting of a high-level committee. A discussion with Heads of Department and Deans of Schools was also took place before the announcement of the decision.

Reason for the decision

Citing the reason for the decision, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile said that the university has to comply with the SC order and UGC guidelines. The guidelines clearly says that results of final year and final semester can be declared only after conducting the examination.

In June, the university had declared the results based on alternative evaluation mechanism which will no longer be valid.

University of Hyderabad: Earlier result

Explaining the reason for the decision to cancel the earlier results and conduct exam online, Prof. Appa Rao said that the university wants to ensure that the degrees of the students are not invalidated by the regulatory authorities.

He also said that students who cannot attend the exams which is scheduled to start on 16th September can appear in second spell of the exams that is likely to be held from 5th October.