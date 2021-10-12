Unleashed! Apple will hold an October Event on 18th

Cupertino: Apple announced a special event will be held on Monday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and will once again be a digital-only event.

The event can be watched online on YouTube and also on Apple Website

MacBook Pro

We are expecting Apple to announce the new MacBook Pro laptops with Apple Silicon chips could either be named M1X/M2 chip. Rumors of Apple SOC with 10 core processors, which would deliver better performance and enhanced graphical performance have been floating for a couple of months now.

Apple Silicon has already proven its performance and power efficiency with their last years M1 powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini. This year would be the second iteration of Apple Silicon powered computers.

October 18th Apple Special event is official! (Cue everyone looking so hard for all the M1X clues) pic.twitter.com/gyQoqGZ79p — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 12, 2021

AirPods

Also at the event, Apple could update the long awaited AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2. Which have been on sale all over the world for the past few weeks.

MacBook Air and iMacs

It’s possible that Apple will also issue updates for its MacBook Air and iMac lineups. For the desktop model, which was introduced earlier this year, and could release bigger screen models in this event.