Unlock 4: Places of worship open in TN’s Rameshwaram

By Sameer Updated: 1st September 2020 8:36 pm IST
Rameshwaram: All places of worship including temples, mosques, and churches in Rameshwaram were opened on Tuesday following the permission given by the Tamil Nadu government on August 31.

The famous Ramanathaswamy temple in the city was opened for worship on Tuesday, where devotees turned up to offer their prayers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended the lockdown in the state till September 30 after the Union home ministry issued the guidelines for Unlock 4 that is to be started from today but allowed the re-opening of all places of worship, hotels, and resorts.

“Under relaxed norms, no complete lockdown will be enforced on Sundays in September. The E-pass system for inter-district travel will be discontinued. All places of worship, hotels, and resorts have been allowed to re-open,” said Palaniswami on August 31.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,928 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths on Tuesday informed the State Health Department.

With the addition of new cases, the state has a total of 4,33,969 COVID-19, including 52,379 active cases, 3,74,172 discharges, and 7,418 deaths.

