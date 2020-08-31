Unlock 4: Schools and other institutions to remain closed till Sep 30 in Rajasthan

No relaxations in the contaminated zones

By Mansoor Published: 31st August 2020 4:21 pm IST
Majority of parents oppose reopening schools

Jaipur:  Schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed for students and regular teaching activities till September 30, according to ‘Unlock-4‘ guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government for activities outside COVID-19 containment zones.

Fifty percent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the school for online teaching and related works from September 21 and this, guidelines will be issued by the Union health ministry, the guidelines said.

Students from Class 9 to 12 have been permitted to visit schools in areas outside containment zones for taking guidance from teachers after September 21, the state government guidelines stated.

However, no relaxation will be given in containment zones, they said.

Under ‘Unlock4‘, cinema halls, entertainment parks, and swimming pools will remain closed. Open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21, the guidelines said.

Metro train services will be allowed to resume from September 7 in a graded manner and as per standard operating procedures, they stated.

Not more than 50 persons will be permitted at social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events, which have been allowed from September 21, the guidelines stated.

For marriages, permission has to be taken from the sub-divisional magistrate and not more than 50 people can gather, they said.

Not more than 20 persons are allowed to attend a funeral till September 21 after which a ceiling of 50 persons will apply, the guidelines said.

The process of Unlock’ began in June across the country, with several restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 lockdown being relaxed.

The Unlock’ is in its fourth phase and the Union home ministry had on Saturday issued guidelines for it.

Source: PTI
