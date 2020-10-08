Unlock 5:Marriage and other events allowed with a ceiling of 100

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines, allowing activities such as Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions, social, political and religious gatherings with a ceiling of 100 people outside containment zones with enforcement of COVID-19 protocol.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued G.O.M.S. 136 in this connection. 100 attendees are allowed in marriage and other functions related to it. Similarly funeral processions are also allowed with a ceiling of 100 people.



It, however, said separate orders regarding date of opening would be issued for cinemas, theatres, multiplexes and similar places and schools and coaching institutions.



In colleges and other higher education institutions, online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, said a government order, issued in line with the union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines recently.



Higher education institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes, requiring laboratory and experimental works would be permitted to open from October 15 as suggested by the government, it said.



Separate orders regarding date of opening will be issued for Cinemas, Theatres, Multiplexes, Entertainment parks and similar places, it said.



Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open from October 15.



Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 people and by following health protocol will be permitted outside containment zones.



Wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser would be mandatory for these, the GO said.



In respect of containment zones, strict lockdown shall be in force till October 31 and only essential activities shall be permitted, it added.

Source: With inputs from PTI