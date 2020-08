New Delhi: Indian Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Bureau (IICCB) invited everyone to attend session to unlock potential.

It states that everyone has a hidden capacity and it just takes the right key to unlock this potential.

The session titled, “The Warrior within you” is a three part webinar series.

The zoom webinar id is 821 7826 0629. Part 1 of the webinar is scheduled to be held on 16th August at 3 p.m.