Unlock1: Bus services resume in several states

Lucknow: As “Unlock 1” comes into effect from Monday, bus services across several states resumed on Monday including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) resumed its bus services today after the government lifted restrictions on the interstate and intrastate movements. The services have been resumed from Kaiserbagh, Charbagh and Alambagh bus stations.

Passengers are being provided with face masks and sanitisers while buses here are running with only 50 per cent seating capacity.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Akram, a bus driver said, “The bus services have resumed after almost two and a half months and this is my first ride after the lockdown.”

A passenger, Prem Prakash Nigam said, “I am heading to Barabanki. They have provided us with sanitiser and masks.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) resumed its bus services from today. Inter-district trains and state buses services resumed in Thiruvananthapuram from today.

Apart from this, bus services from Mithpaur Private Bus stand also commenced from today. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus services and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), (city bus services) have also resumed services after almost two and a half months.

Source: ANI

