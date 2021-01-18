Unmissable: Saba Ali Khan’s vintage album features her parents Mansoor Ali Khan & Sharmila Tagore

Mumbai: Though Saba Ali Khan prefers staying away from the limelight, she is an avid social media user and enjoys huge fan following. Saba is often seen pictures of her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and, her late father and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who died in 2011.

On Monday, Saba grabbed everyone’s attention as she shared unmissable throwback memory from her parents’ wedding on Instagram. Sharing the sweets memory, Saba wrote, “Two great people…meant for each other. 💞🥰😘 THE BEST PARENTS.”

The black-and-white throwback photos shows Sharmila all decked up as a royal bride attire and a big maangtika adorning her forehead and dramatic eye makeup adding to her looks. She is seen looking down while the groom, Mansoor in a black sherwani, was seen standing behind her and looking at the camera.

Not only this, Saba Ali Khan even shared another old picture of her father with Bollywood’s legend Raj Kapoor. Saba captioned the post as “Two great men in one frame 😎”.

Saba Ali Khan keeps sharing the vintage and million-dollar pictures of her parents on Instagram. Take a look at them below:

Saba is the only member of the Pataudi family to have kept away from spotlight. She is a jewellery designer, Tarot reader and a spiritual healer.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore tied knot in 1969. The couple welcomed son, actor Saif Ali Khan and two daughters, Saba Ali Khan, who is now a jewellery designer and actress-author Soha Ali Khan in 1978.

Mansoor Ali Khan died after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011.