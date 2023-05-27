Unnecessary chatter: Vicky Kaushal on viral video of Salman’s bodyguards pushing him

Abu Dhabi: IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi stirred up controversy after a video surfaced showing Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushing Vicky Kaushal on Thursday.

Reacting to the viral clip, Vicky, on IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet, said, “Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain (Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

What an insult of #VickyKaushal 😄🙈👀. #SalmanKhan & his bodyguards totally ignored & Kicked him out at the #IIFA2023 Redcarpet. 😝 pic.twitter.com/au07LjbXoc — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 26, 2023

In fact, Vicky and Salman met each other on the green carpet and shared a warm hug, putting an end to reports claiming that something ain’t well between the duo.

Vicky is hosting IIFA this time with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman is one of the star performers.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film which will release in theatres on June 2.

Salman is all set to come up with ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi this Diwali.