UNOCHA appeals for $502m in humanitarian aid for over 1.6m Palestinians

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (UNOCHA) launched a humanitarian appeal to raise 502 million dollars to support more than 1.6 million Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on Thursday said, “The 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan estimates that 2.1 million Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory are in need of humanitarian assistance.”

It stated that they represent 58 per cent of the population in Gaza and a quarter of the Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank.

According to the UNOCHA, the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan consists of more than 200 projects to help people access services, including food, water, healthcare, education and support to improve their mental and physical health.