Unplanned drama gimmicks and lighting lamps costed poor people

Hyderabad: The appeal of our PM Modi for lighting the lamps on April 5 at 9.00 pm exposes the serious lack of concern which is nothing but a gimmickry and deserves serious condemnation., said Syed Azeez Pasha ex Mp through a press release.

The sudden announcement of lockdown without giving sufficient time brought immeasurable hardships and sufferings to the lakhs and lakhs of migrant workers.

When the countries like neighbor Bangladesh and the Union of South Africa have given three days’ time and tackled lockdown smoothly without posing any problem to anybody, our PM did the same sudden drama of demonetization and we are still facing economic difficulties.

The present move is bifocal namely implementing its own divisive agenda of Hindutva by appeasing innocents to light candles for 9 minutes on Ram Navmi day and diffusing the anger of all the migrant workers to a greater extent.

The congregation of Tablighi jamaat is yet another weapon to the blame game and communalize the situation.

The affected state Govts.should immediately invite responsible Muslim leaders in order to seek their cooperation for identifying and screening those who visited Delhi.

The BJP was established on 6 April 1980. PM has appealed citizens to turn off their lights on April 5 and light a candle or a diya or torches for 9 minutes at 9 pm.very year, the ruling party’s foundation day celebration was a grand affair.

