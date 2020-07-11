UNSC fails to extend authorization for aid access to Syria

United Nations: The UN Security Council (UNSC) has failed on its third attempt this week to extend its authorization for the access of lifesaving food, medicine and shelter into Syria from Turkey.

Meeting via video-teleconference, the Council took up a draft resolution, presented by Belgium and Germany, that would have kept humanitarian aid flowing through the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa crossing points until January 10, 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thirteen of the Council’s 15 members voted in favour, but the text failed to be adopted owing to the negative votes cast by Russia and China, two permanent council members with veto power.

The current authorization for the cross-border mechanism, agreed at the last minute in January after lengthy negotiations, expires on Friday.

Belgium and Germany, the council’s penholders on the humanitarian aspects of the Syrian conflict, had initially put forward a largely similar draft that would have extended the so-called cross-border mechanism, for a full year.

A competing draft resolution from Russia that would have authorized deliveries only through Bab al-Hawa until January 10, 2021, failed to be adopted on Thursday as it lacked the required number of votes.

The result was four in favour (China, Russia, South Africa, Vietnam) to seven against (Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, UK, US), with four abstentions (Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia).

Bab al-Salam is the humanitarian gateway to northern Aleppo while Bab al-Hawa serves Idlib.

Source: IANS