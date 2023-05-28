Unseasonal rain, hailstorm in Ahmedabad; IPL final match delayed

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad on Sunday witnessed unseasonal rain and hailstorm, affecting normal life, while also delaying the start of the much-anticipated final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Residents of several areas, such as Bopal, Satellite, Ambawadi, Paldi, and Khadia, reported a substantial downfall of hailstones.

The day was largely uneventful until around 6 p.m., when the weather took an unexpected turn.

The IPL 2023 final match, scheduled for 7.30 p.m. at the Narendra Modi Stadium, was hit by unexpected climatic turbulence.

An hour before the match was set to begin, rain started pouring down heavily in Ahmedabad, forcing the pitch to be stay covered.

As the rain continued its relentless onslaught, there was a delay in the toss for the all-important match, causing apprehension among cricket enthusiasts awaiting the ‘grand finale’.

