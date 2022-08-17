Unseen pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan in burkha

Mumbai: Touted as one of the most versatile and talented actresses of all time, Kareena Kapoor Khan started her career alongside Abhishek Bachchan with ‘Refugee’ in 2000 and since then she has been winning millions of hearts with her powerful acting prowess and graceful looks. She went on to feature in several commercial hits like, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Heroine’, and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ among many more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed 22 years of her time in the Hindi film industry and fans celebrated her anniversary with grandeur and pomp. Amid all, unseen pictures of her dressed up in a Burkha and Hijab surfaced on the internet which went unnoticed by many.

The picture dates back to Kareena’s role as Nazneen Ahmed in ‘Refugee’ where she was seen dressed modestly throughout the film.

Check out the photos here:

It is to be noted that Kareena Kapoor Khan is not the only Bollywood actress who has donned a Burkha or a Hijab for a role. Many other actresses have jumped on the bandwagon including, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Rashmika Mandanna, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Alia Bhatt and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena last featured in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan which has tanked at the box office.