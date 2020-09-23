Unseen video from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday bash

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her birthday which was a low key party with her near and dear one’s including her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karishma Kapoor, father Randhir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan among others. The pictures of Bebo’s 40th birthday bash are all over the social media.

While it has been two days since her special day, looks like the birthday celebration is not over yet and this viral video proves it all. The short clip which is surfacing online features Kareena Kapoor looking her happiest as she grooves to British rock band Queen’s popular song Don’t Stop Me Now.

However, it is not clear if it is a throwback or latest video, the second-time mother-to-be was seen holding two candles in her hands at what looked like a birthday celebration.

Kareena Kapoor’s viral video

Check out the video posted by Glamourupdate on their Instagram account

Talking about her private birthday bash, Kareena Kapoor beamed with joy in the company of her loved ones as she added another glorious year to her life. “Fabulous at 40,” was rightly written on her birthday cake.

Karisma also shared a picture of Kareena cutting her Wonder Woman themed birthday cake, on Tuesday. “Precious Moments with our birthday girl,” she captioned her post. Karisma also shared a childhood picture with Kareena. “Will continue to protect you always Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most,” she wrote.

Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actor also took to Instagram to share how she wants to just sit back and relax as she enters her 40th year. She wrote: “As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am… Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG”.