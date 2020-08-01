Untimely Maghrib Azaan make thousands invalidate Arafah fast

Cairo: In a rare event, a Maghrib prayer called before its scheduled time made people break their fast 4 minutes before the sunset. Egypt was observing Yaum-e-Arafah on July 30 and thousands of Muslims were fasting on this day.

Web based Islamic educational, Quran Channel, called the maghrib prayer before the actual Azaan time. Though the actual reason is under investigation, the authorities have asked the channel for a response.

Whether it was a technical glitch or was it a prank, an investigation is underway to ascertain. There would be a necessary action taken if it was a deliberately done mischief.

People in Egypt have expressed their anger on social media. The capital city dwellers said their voluntary fast went in vain.

Arafah and its significance

The hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, a central duty of Islam whose origin dates back to the Prophet Abraham, brings Muslims of all races together for the spiritual journey.

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat, southeast of the Saudi holy city of Makkah/AFP

For 14 centuries, countless millions of Muslims, men and women from different parts of the world have made the pilgrimage to Mecca. In carrying out the obligation, they fulfill one of the five “pillars” of Islam.

Pilgrims throng Mount Arafat to seek forgiveness and mercy of Allah. Photo: SPA

The Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him, is reported to have asked Allah to pardon the sins of pilgrims who gathered at Arafat, and was granted his wish. Thus, Arafah is the day of blessings for Muslims around the world. Muslims fast on this day voluntarily to get their sins pardoned.