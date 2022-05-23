Unwanted rituals in Muslim marriage ceremonies painful to guests

Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 23rd May 2022
Hyderabad: Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, the marriage ceremonies were being conducted with limited invitees without unnecessary rituals.  But after the ending of restrictions, the old ways of extravagance in marriage ceremonies are back.

A message was gaining ground during the Coronavirus restrictions that the Muslim marriages were being performed with simplicity and without extravagance.

However, after the holy month of Ramadan, the old rituals of marriage ceremonies are back with a bang.  singing and dancing, fire cracking, and other unnecessary rituals are again in vogue in Muslim marriages.

Only the ceremony of Nikah in mosque is performed in accordance with Islam between Asar and Maghrib. After the Nikah ceremony, the host and groom are expected to be at the marriage hall by 9:00 p.m. for a reception.  But this ceremony does not commence before 10:00 p.m..

Delayed reception at the marriage hall has become a new normal.  Those invitees who come on time have to face great difficulties. The situation of those suffering from diabetes is more critical.

 The Muslim scholars exhorted the numbers of the community time and again to eschew singing, dancing, orchestra, and other unnecessary rituals but their exhortations are falling on deaf ears.

