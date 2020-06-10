Unwise to ignore Unani for corona treatment: Researchers

Hyderabad: A group of Unani researchers from Nizamia General Hospital associated with the Ministry of AYUSH questioned for neglecting the unorthodox treatment and prevention methods against COVID-19.

The Unani researchers from Hyderabad have deemed the neglect of Unani “ethical issue.”

“The decision not to include evidence from the Indian AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) systems in the search for solutions and management of Covid-19 seems unreasonable and fair.”

The Unani doctor who wished anonymity stated that the expert committee formed by AYUSH was formed to develop the Ayurveda preventive medicine for COVID-19 while Unani was overlooked. Though several meetings were conducted with the Greek Medicine researchers and were asked to submit the estimate of patients infected with corona after which AYUSH promised us funds to develop more preventive medicine for coronavirus.”

The experts recommend Tiryaaq-e-Azam, Lauq-e-Shifistan, Dawa-u-Misq Mautadiq and Tiryaaq-e-Arba. These are the potential preventive medicines for coronavirus. These medicines have been developed but are still waiting for the approval of AYUSH.

“Currently, only modern medicine therapies are used on an empirical basis. However, the same consideration is not used for AYUSH systems. The appropriate use of evidence is required. In an ethical context and in the interest of the larger public good, we suggest the inclusion of simple and safe measures from AYUSH systems in the integrative protocols for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19,” the researcher states.

He also asserts that the Unani therapies are effective and accessible to the poor. “AYUSH is being unethical by not paying heed to these affordable methods,” he adds.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

