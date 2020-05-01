UoH admissions for year 2020-21 extended till May 22

University of Hyderabad, a premier Central University, established by an Act of Parliament, an Institution of eminence, ranked 4th among Universities and overall 11th in NIRF Rankings 2019, listed in Category-I of UGC (Categorization of the Universities (only) for grant of graded Autonomy) Regulations 2018, with NAAC rating of 3.72 out of 4.00 and placed in top 100 in the world, with its achievements, in the first 50 years by QS world rankings, had earlier invited online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the Academic year 2020-21 from 3rd April, 2020 to 3rd May, 2020.

Considering the existing situation in the Country due to Covid-19, the last date for applying has now been extended to 22nd May 2020. The dates for the entrance examinations will be informed in due course. There are 2451 seats being offered for admissions to 132 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D. programmes. Last Year University had offered 119 courses with intake of 2170.

New Courses during the Academic Year 2020-21

S.No. Course Subject Intake proposed for 2020-21 1 M.Ed Education 50 2 MA Gender Studies 20 3 MA Communication (Media Studies) 25 4 MA Communication (Media Practice) 25 5 M.Tech Microelectronics & VLSI Design (slow pace) 06 6 M.Tech Manufacturing Science and Engineering 18 7 Ph.D. Microbiology 04 Reintroduced courses (Not offered last year) 8 M.Phil. Comparative Literature 08 9 M.Phil. Social Exclusion and Inclusion Policy 04 10 Ph.D. Social Exclusion and Inclusion Policy 01 11 Ph.D. Regional Studies 02 12 Ph.D. Folk Culture Studies 01 13 Ph.D. Theatre Arts 04 14 Ph.D. Comparative Literature 04 15 Ph.D. English Language Studies 04 16 Ph.D. Cognitive Science 03 Total 179

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test. The admission to 8 M.Tech courses will be through Centralized Counseling of M.Tech (CCMT) of GATE. The admission to 5 year Integrated M.Tech (Computer Science) will be through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA is through CAT, M.Sc. Biotechnology is through CEEB, conducted by JNU, New Delhi.

For further details, visit http://acad.uohyd.ac.in

