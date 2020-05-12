UoH announces phased return to academic activities

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has rescheduled its nation-wide entrance examinations for admissions to all its postgraduate and research programmes to the first week of August and announced a revised calendar that envisages a phased return to scheduled academic activities. The academic session for the newly admitted students will begin on September 1.

Taking into consideration the recommendations of its internal committees and inputs received from heads and deans, as well as UGC guidelines, the University made it optional for the final semester (graduating batch) of PG students to write a special end-semester examination only if they are not satisfied with their grades computed on the basis of continuous assessment and past performance.

This optional special exam will be held from July 4 for those who opt for it and report to campus on July 1. The ongoing PG students are being asked to report to campus on July 12 and, after a couple of weeks of academic interaction, their end-semester exams will be scheduled from August 3. These students will start their next semester classes immediately thereafter.

The University has also decided on a return to research work by its Ph.D. and M.Phil. students in a staggered manner, from June 15 to June 29.

REVISED CALENDAR FOR CURRENT STUDENTS

Declaration of provisional results forfinal semester (graduating batch)PG students June 16 (Optional) Special end-semester examfor final semester (graduating batch)PG students July 4 onwards Classes for ongoing PG students July 12 onwards End-semester exams for ongoingPG students August 3 onwards New semester classes for ongoingPG students August 12 onwards

SCHEDULE FOR NEW ADMISSIONS

Application deadline for fresh admissions May 22 Entrance exams for admission to all PG and research programmes First week of August Classes begin for newly admitted students September 1

