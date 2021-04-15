UoH appeals students to leave campus amid COVID-19 scare

Hyderabad: Months after it reopened the campus in a phased manner, the University of Hyderabad on Thursday appealed to its students to leave to their native places in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

In an appeal, the dean of the students’ cell Prof B. Nagarjuna noted that they are going through an unprecedented global predicament and that all lives are adversely affected by the scare of infection and contagion.

“I would like to share your anxiety and preoccupations and express my solidarity with you and your family,” he added.

The dean said that as many as 15-20 students who are affected with COVID-19 have been currently isolated at Lake View Guest House and that the number keeps on surging every day. “The situation demands utmost care and caution,” he said.

“Keeping in mind your health and wellbeing, all the students and scholars are requested to leave to their native place,” Prof. Nagarjuna appealed.

In January this year, the University of Hyderabad has reopened the campus for post graduate students in a phased manner. By then, it had already enabled the return of over 320 research scholars of MPhil, and PhD programmes from various branches.