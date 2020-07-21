UoH bags spot in list of top 10 universities in India

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) secured a spot in the list of top 10 universities in India. It has emerged as the fourth best university in the country in the Week-Hansa research survey for the year 2020.

As per the survey, the university is the top varsity among the multidisciplinary universities in the South.

List of top 10 universities in India as per survey

Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi University of Delhi, Delhi University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad Jadavpur University, Kolkata Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune University of Calcutta, Kolkata Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH gave the credit of the success to faculty, students, alumni and non-teaching employees.

University of Hyderabad aims to improve further

Talking about efforts to improve further, he said that attempts are being to improve university’s position at the national and international level.

The survey was conducted after gathering information of 600 universities in India. It considered various parameters including age, accreditation, infrastructure and other facilities, faculty, research and academics, student quality, alumni and industry exposure, and placements.