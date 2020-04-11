Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) as part of SERV will provide emotional support for rehabilitation of CoronaVirus victims through tele-counselling.

The Association of Health Psychologists (AHP) has been extending tele counselling services to the needy all over the country. There are about 130 volunteers who are trained by the core team of the Association. There is collaboration with five other organizations and they are working under the banner of SERV (Support for Emotional Rehabilitation of the Virus Victims). “SERV” is a joint initiative of Association of Health Psychologists, Action Aid, Dr. Reddy Foundation-School Improvement Programme, APTS Social Service Forum. It’s aim is to provide emotional support for rehabilitation of CoronaVirus victims through tele-counselling.

Counsellors with the highest academic (psychology) background and years of experience in counselling have volunteered to provide 24 X 7 hours support for the Corona virus victims. Any person in need of counselling services can approach the helpline number 99 85 01 06 80. More details are available at https://www.facebook.com/counselling.corona.

The material and training modules have been developed by the AHP as a team along with a few faculty members from the Centre for Health Psychology, University of Hyderabad (UoH) who are also the founding members of AHP.



The Association of Health Psychologists was formed in the year 2015 with the involvement of senior Psychologists in India where the membership was open to people working in the area of Health Psychology and other allied disciplines. The objectives of the Association included promotion of research and training in Health Psychology with a special focus on indigenous approach.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.