UoH entrance exam, admission process postponed

Hyderabad: UoH entrance examination and admission process to 128 courses have been postponed.

On Tuesday, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has disclosed that both the entrance examination and admission will be done in the month of August.

It may be mentioned that the examination to fill up nearly 2400 seats in 128 courses was scheduled to be held from 2nd to 6th June.

Research work by PhD and MPhil students

The research work by PhD and MPhil students of the university will be resumed from 15th June to 29th June. The special examination will be held on 1st July.

End-semester examination

Students of final semester of PG can appear in the end-semester examination if they are not satisfied by the grades awarded based on continuous assessment and past performance.

This optional examination will be held from 4th July and those who are interested must report to campus on 1st July.

