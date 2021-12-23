UoH extends MBA admission date

The last date for submission of application is January 31, 2022

Published: 23rd December 2021
Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Thursday extended the last date to register for admissions into its two-year MBA course for the academic session 2022-24 up to January 31, 2022.

The MBA course fee is around Rs.1.6 lakh for two years and has an excellent placement track record. There are a total of 75 seats.

The applicants should have a graduation in any discipline with 60 per cent of marks and CAT-2021 score. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can also apply. Registration can be done through the link (click here).

