UoH fraternity contributes 34.33 Lakhs to the PM cares fund

Hyderabad: Faculty, Staff members and pensioners of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have volunteered to aid the efforts of the Government in fighting the COVID-19 by contributing to the PM CARES Fund. Around 1050 persons, including faculty, non-teaching staff together contributed Rs:30.74 lakhs by way of a one-day salary. Some faculty and staff have contributed more than one day’s salary.

Further 204 pensioners of the university have contributed around Rs. 3.59 lakhs to the Fund.

Dr. P. Murugan, Assistant Professor in the School of Management Studies had conducted an Online Workshop on “Understanding the theoretical contribution in Management Research ” during the lockdown period. About 101 persons had enrolled and the total fee generated to the tune of Rs. 50,500/- also has been donated to PM CARES Fund.

Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor of UoH acknowledged and complimented the yeomen gesture of the faculty, staff, and pensioners by involving themselves in this noble duty. He informed that in addition to contributing in cash and kind, the Institute and its alumni are also involved in research and innovation to address solutions to the Covid19 Pandemic.

