UoH imposes Rs 5000 fine on students over ‘Shaheen Bagh Night’

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday imposed fine on three students for organizing a ‘Shaheen Bagh Night’ in University campus, in support of a women-led protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) underway in Delhi.

The varsity has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Faseeh Ahmed E.K, Sahana Pradeep, and A.S Adish organizing the protest from 9 pm on January 31 to 2.30 am on February 1.

The registrar’s order dated February 18 had warned the students to be cautious and focus on their studies.

The action comes after an incident report was filed by the Security Officer. “The (three) students were involved in organizing the ‘Shaheenbagh Night Event’ on January 31 from 2100hrs to 0230hrs on February 1 and also involved in painting graffiti and defacing the walls at the North Shopping Complex, in spite of instructions from the Security Personnel not to conduct the events as there was no permission to organize events after 2100hrs,” the order said.

The university’s student union demanded revocation of the penalty and issued a statement which said that the administrators will not succeed in suppressing the voice of dissent and protest.